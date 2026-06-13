PM appreciates Qatar’s strong support for Pakistan’s peace efforts

ISLAMABAD, JUN 13: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday received a telephone call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar Saturday afternoon and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings and good wishes to Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar as well as to the brotherly people of Qatar. These sentiments were reciprocated by the Qatari Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for Qatar’s strong and steadfast support for Pakistan’s peace efforts throughout the Gulf crisis and stated that a peace deal was ready for signatures by the relevant parties very shortly.

While sincerely appreciating Pakistan’s remarkable efforts for peace, the Qatari Prime Minister paid tribute to the Prime Minister and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for playing an instrumental role in steering the diplomatic efforts. He assured the Prime Minister that Qatar was proud to extend its support to Pakistan’s endeavors and hoped that this would bring lasting peace to the region.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his invitation to the Amir of Qatar to undertake an official visit to Pakistan very soon, as was agreed between the two leaders. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days.