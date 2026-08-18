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PM appoints Syed Ali Raza as Legal Adviser Public Affair Unit

| August 18, 2026
PM appoints Syed Ali Raza as Legal Adviser Public Affair Unit

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Syed Ali Raza as Legal Adviser, Public Affairs Unit, at the Prime Minister’s Office.

His appointment is made on pro-bono/honourary basis with immediate effect and until further orders, a notification of the PM Office (Public) said.

Previously, Syed Ali Raza had served as legal adviser in the Chief Minister Office Punjab.

Raza had been graduated from the National University of Singapore and Stanford University.

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