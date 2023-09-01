PM applauds growing Pakistan-EU ties and GSP Plus success

ISLAMABAD, SEP 1 /DNA/ – The EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Riina Kionka called on the Prime Minister today. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-EU ties and lauded recent progress made in this regard. He emphasized the significant role of the GSP Plus scheme in boosting Pakistan’s exports to European markets. He stressed the need to continue the GSP Plus scheme which serves the interests of both Pakistan and the EU.

The Prime Minister said that his Government was committed to safeguarding and upholding the rights of all its citizens. He said the Government would provide constitutional continuity till the next general elections are held in the country.

The EU Ambassador said that the EU will continue to provide support to the Government of Pakistan and work to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.