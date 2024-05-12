PM announces Rs1m for each hockey player

Sports Desk

LAHORE, MAY 13: After demonstrating outstanding performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, the national hockey team has arrived in Lahore with a silver medal.

At Allama Iqbal Airport, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood, Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid, HEC Director Sports Javaid Memon, former captain Akhtar Rasool, Shabaz Senior, and a large number of hockey family members were present to welcome the players.

On this occasion, Rana Mashhood announced a prize of ten lakh rupees for each player on behalf of the Prime Minister.

According to Rana Mashhood, on May 15, the Prime Minister’s patron-in-chief for hockey will meet the national team at the Prime Minister’s House.

In a thrilling final showdown, Japan secured victory over Pakistan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final, triumphing 4-1 in a penalty shootout.

The closely contested final culminated in a penalty shootout after both teams ended full time with a deadlock at two goals each.