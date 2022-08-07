Sunday, August 7, 2022
PM, Amir of Qatar discuss issues of mutual interest

| August 7, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a
telephonic conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim
Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and exchanged views on issues of mutual
interest.

Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations. Qatar is home to
over 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a pivotal role in the
development of Qatar and Pakistan.

