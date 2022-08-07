PM, Amir of Qatar discuss issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a

telephonic conversation with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim

Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and exchanged views on issues of mutual

interest.

Qatar and Pakistan enjoy close and cordial relations. Qatar is home to

over 200,000 Pakistani diaspora that is playing a pivotal role in the

development of Qatar and Pakistan.