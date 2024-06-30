PM AJK announces number of development schemes

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 (DNA) — The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the era of corruption and nepotism was over now and the law was equally applicable to every citizen of the state irrespective of his/her status in the society.

He said this while addressing a public gathering at Tehsil Sharqi of district Bagh here today(Sunday). Speaking on the occasion, PM Haq announced a number of development schemes for the area including a Degree College for Raira and a Higher Secondary School for Dharay in district Bagh.

He said, “Work on Dharay Chatter Bridge will start soon and the foundation stone of bypass road Raira has been laid, which will be completed within the stipulated time frame.” Earlier, the PM was accorded a warm welcome by hundreds of people at Chatter, Qadirabad and Bhont Chowk.

The people of the Dharay Chatter complained before the Prime Minister regarding the dilapidated situation of the Chatter Bridge and expressed their fear in view of the accidental chances in near future. While addressing the public of the area the Prime Minister on the occasion assured the people that their fears would be ward off and their genuine demands would be addressed with utmost priority .

The Ministers including Waqar Ahmad Noor, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Majid Khan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Mian Abdul Waheed, Aamir Altaf, Dewan Ali Chaghatai, Pir Mazhar Saeed, Madam Imtiaz Naseem, Nabila Ayub and others were also present on the occasion.

The PM, said that Sardar Mir Akbar Khan was fighting for rights of the people of Bagh in a lively manner on the floor of the assembly and terming him the public voice. He said that every minister in his cabinet was fully empowered to solve the problems of the people in their respective constituencies.

Later, the Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan hosted a dinner at his residence in honour of the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq also laid the foundation stone of Degree college Raira.

During his visit, prime minister Haq received a rousing welcome from people at every place .Before arriving at the procession venue at Raira, the Prime Minister was taken to the venue with large procession with convoy of hundreds of vehicles and motorcycles. — DNA