Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Main Menu

Players participated in Tokyo Olympics meet COAS Gen. Bajwa

| September 1, 2021

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 1 /DNA/ -National sportsmen who represented Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of army staff ( COAS). COAS appreciated olympians for their efforts . Your participation in Olympics has inspired Pakistani nation particularly youth. Army has always supported sports. Representing Pakistan at international level is not only honour  for you but it also brings pride to the nation, COAS emphasised. COAS also assured them of Pakistan army’s complete support in their future endeavours. The national players Mr Arshad Nadeem(Javelin throw) Mr Talha Talib ( weightlifting) Havaldar Muhammad Khalil Akthar( Shooting) and sepoy Gulfam Joseph (shooting ) thanked COAS for interaction and recognition of their  efforts.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Tehran-Taliban relations have entered into a reconciliation mode: Farid Mirbagheri

Islamabad: SEPT 1 /DNA/ -The relationship between Tehran and the Taliban was still evolving andRead More

Players participated in Tokyo Olympics meet COAS Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 1 /DNA/ -National sportsmen who represented Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics met General QamarRead More

Comments are Closed