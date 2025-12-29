PLA’s “Justice Mission 2025” intended to deter separatists: Beijing

BEIJING, DEC 29: The relevant military actions by the PLA serve as a stern warning to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and external interference forces, and as a necessary and just move to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, when commenting on the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launching the “Justice Mission 2025” exercise on Monday.

The Lai Ching-te authorities are engaging in “Taiwan independence” separatist activities, currying favor with foreign forces without principles and selling out Taiwan without bottom lines. They are willing to sacrifice Taiwan’s economic development and people’s well-being as they recklessly rush down the evil path of colluding with external forces to seek “independence,” provoking confrontation and pursuing militarization, Chen said, noting that this has seriously undermined cross-Straits relations, gravely threatened peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, and severely harmed the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots. We will never tolerate or condone any “Taiwan independence” separatist acts, and will resolutely strike them.

Chen noted that Taiwan is China’s Taiwan. Any external forces that attempt to intervene in the Taiwan question or interfere in China’s internal affairs will inevitably crash headlong into the steel wall of the Chinese PLA. The historical trend toward national reunification is unstoppable. No one should underestimate our firm resolve, unwavering will, or strong capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the spokesperson said.

Chen said that compatriots on both sides of the Straits are one family. The relevant military actions are directed at “Taiwan independence” secessionist activities and external interference, and are intended to deter “Taiwan independence” separatist forces from colluding with external forces to destabilize the Taiwan Straits, fundamentally safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots. They are by no means targeted at the vast majority of Taiwan compatriots.

Chen expressed the hope that Taiwan compatriots will clearly recognize the extreme danger and harm of the Lai authorities’ “Taiwan independence” secessionist line, and will join us in resolutely opposing “Taiwan independence” secession and external interference, steadfastly safeguarding the shared home of the Chinese nation, and working together to create a bright future of national reunification and national rejuvenation.