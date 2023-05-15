‘Planned conspiracy’: Imran demands independent inquiry into attacks on state installations
LAHORE, MAY 15: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that the attacks on state institutions during the May 9 protests took place under a “planned conspiracy” which aims to ban his party. “I want to tell the nation that you want to defeat this conspiracy because a peaceful protest is your constitutional right,” he said in a video message. “This is your time for Haqeeqi Azadi. Don’t waste it because the such a time won’t come again.”
