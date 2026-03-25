PLA(N) Ship DAQING arrives for fourth SEA GUARDIAN Exercise

RAWALPINDI, MAR 25 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy extends a warm welcome to People’s Liberation Army (Navy) Ship DAQING for its participation in the 4th iteration of bilateral exercise SEA GUARDIAN, scheduled from 25 March to 2 April 2026. Upon arrival, PLA(N) Ship DAQING was accorded a ceremonial welcome and escorted into port by Pakistan Navy ships with traditional zeal.

The SEA GUARDIAN exercise aims to further strengthen bilateral relations through the mutual exchange of maritime expertise and enhanced interoperability between the two friendly navies, reflecting their shared commitment to regional peace. The exercise will feature a range of harbour and sea-phase activities, including subject matter expert engagements, a young officers’ seminar on contemporary topics, gunnery firings, coordinated patrols, and other maritime security operations.

The SEA GUARDIAN series of exercises reflects the strong bond and shared commitment of Pakistan and China to regional peace and stability. It is expected to further enhance their strategic partnership and contribute to a stable maritime environment in the region.