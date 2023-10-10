PKR closing exchange rate today against USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, AUD

KARACHI, Oct 10 (DNA): The Pakistani currency exchange rates for

different currencies including US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound

Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies on

October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

To check the exchange rate for a particular foreign currency, look for

the “Ready” section in the chart provided.

The forex markets in Pakistan are open from 9 am to 5 pm. During this

time, the rates may fluctuate.

The final exchange rate of a currency for that day is issued at 5pm.

The closing rate of today will be the opening rate of every currency

next day.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released the interbank closing

exchange rates for major currencies against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on

10 October 2023.

As per SBP Tuesday’s rates are: US Dollar (USD) to PKR: Rs 280.69;

British Pound (GBP) to PKR: Rs 344.11; Saudi Riyal (SAR) to PKR: Rs.

74.78; United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dirham (AED) to PKR: Rs. 76.36; and

Euro (EUR) to PKR: Rs. 280.50.

These rates are applicable for interbank transactions and may vary

slightly for retail transactions. DNA