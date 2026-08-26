Pims tragedy: Health Minister Kamal offers himself for accountability amid criticism

ISLAMABAD, AUG 26: Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday offered himself to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accountability over the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) tragedy amid criticism.

At least 14 infants died after a fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the Pims hospital today. The tragedy sparked widespread criticism of the health minister and the authorities concerned, with citizens across the country expressing outrage and demanding accountability for the incident.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman also urged the health minister to tender his resignation over the tragedy.

While speaking to the media outside Pims in Islamabad, the health minister said: “Whoever is found responsible for any mistake will not be spared.”

“I have presented myself before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accountability. He is my boss and will decide my fate.”

Responding to a question, the minister said that CCTV footage showed a spark near an air conditioner at 6:38am, followed by people fleeing the area a minute later.

Kamal said the presence of oxygen intensified the fire, adding that no information would be concealed.

The health minister faced protests from people while speaking to the media outside the hospital and had to leave the premises.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the emergency department’s door was locked, and people had to break windows to enter.

“According to my information, doctors were not present,” Rehman said, describing the loss of newborn lives as extremely tragic.

She said the PPP had not come to politicise the incident but had a responsibility to question what happened.

“The minister responsible should resign,” Rehman added.

PPP leader Nayer Hussain Bokhari said the Health Ministry should be answerable for the incident and that removing only one secretary would not be enough.