PIMS holds breast cancer awareness walk

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (DNA): A breast cancer awareness walk was organized at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to promote breast health awareness and encourage early diagnosis and timely screening.

The walk was organized as part of efforts to educate communities about breast cancer prevention, early detection and the importance of seeking timely medical advice.

Head of Medical Oncology at PIMS, Dr. Qasim Buttar, attended the event and highlighted the significance of early diagnosis and regular screening in improving breast cancer treatment outcomes.

He emphasized that timely detection could significantly increase the chances of successful treatment and save lives.

The event was also attended by consultants Dr. Sadia Noor, Dr. Hafsa Fayyaz, Dr. Tehreem, Dr. Hamza and Dr. Ibrahim, who joined the awareness activity to demonstrate healthcare professionals’ collective commitment to combating breast cancer.

Speakers highlighted the need to overcome social stigma, encourage women to seek medical consultations without delay and promote awareness about the importance of recognizing potential warning signs.

They reiterated commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness activities and empowering communities with knowledge about breast health.

The participants emphasized that greater public awareness, accessible screening facilities and timely medical intervention were essential to reducing the burden of breast cancer.