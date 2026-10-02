Pilot project proposed for digital libraries in special education institutions

LAHORE,Oct 02 (DNA): A proposal has been put forward to launch a pilot project for modern digital libraries in special education institutions in Lahore to provide children with special needs access to quality educational resources,here on Friday.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting held with representatives of the British Council and chaired by Secretary Special Education Shoaib Iqbal Syed.

The meeting discussed various matters, including access to digital educational materials in special education institutions.

A proposal was also presented to provide free access to digital educational and research resources for special-needs students,parents and teachers.

The participants considered enabling access to the resources through QR codes installed at the institutions.

Shoaib Iqbal Syed said the department was committed to promoting reading habits and creative skills among children with special needs.

He said around 100 students from Lahore had already participated in various activities organized by the British Council.

The secretary said the vision of modern education would be extended to educational institutions across Punjab.