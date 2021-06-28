Pilot phase of Foreign Minister’s Portal (FMP) launched

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 28 – As announced by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on 16 June 2021, under the Vision FO Thought Leadership Platform, the pilot phase of the Foreign Minister’s Portal (FMP) has been launched today.

In its pilot phase, the FMP is available online for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals residing in the jurisdiction of five Pakistan Missions abroad, namely, Barcelona, Dubai, Jeddah, London and New York. The Pakistani community and foreigners can download the App (Foreign Minister’s Portal) from Android store from today, & later on from iOS store also, to register their problems, suggestions and feedback.

Launched under the supervision of the Foreign Minister, the cardinal objective of the Portal is to directly engage with our Diaspora by providing them remote access to the Missions through modern means of communication. This will also help to assess the nature of the issues being faced by overseas Pakistanis leading towards their better resolution.

Gradually, the scale of the Portal will be widened to all Pakistan Missions aboard.=DNA

