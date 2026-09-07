Pietersen makes England return as white-ball mentor

LONDON: Kevin Pietersen has joined England’s white-ball coaching team as a “specialist mentor” in the build-up to next year’s World Cup in southern Africa.

Pietersen’s role with Brendon McCullum’s coaching staff begins later this month when England face Sri Lanka in three T20 internationals and three ODIs.

The former England batter has previously worked as a mentor with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and briefly assisted England’s batters during an ODI series in South Africa in 2023.

Pietersen has largely worked as a broadcaster since retiring from professional cricket in 2018, but has remained outspoken about England’s approach.

He criticised McCullum’s team for what he described as a relaxed training culture during their tour of India in early 2025, comments McCullum rejected as “factually incorrect”.

Pietersen will miss England’s ODI tri-series in Pakistan in October but will work with the squad on tours of Australia and South Africa over the winter.

He will then be involved in home series against Pakistan and New Zealand before the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Pietersen’s experience of growing up in South Africa would provide valuable local knowledge ahead of the tournament.

He joins former England team-mate Marcus Trescothick, as well as Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor, in McCullum’s coaching staff.

Pietersen’s return marks a striking reversal from 2014, when England ended his international career amid what then director of cricket Andrew Strauss described as a “massive trust issue” between the player and the ECB.

Strauss had also revealed at the time that Pietersen declined an offer to become a white-ball adviser – a role similar to the one he has now accepted.

Despite the acrimonious ending, Pietersen has remained popular among several England players, including Harry Brook, Tom Banton and Will Jacks.

“I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa,” Pietersen said.

“Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment.”

Pietersen and McCullum faced each other 24 times in international cricket between 2007 and 2013 and later spent two seasons together at Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators.

McCullum welcomed the reunion, saying Pietersen’s experience and understanding of elite cricket would be particularly valuable to England’s batters.

“KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players,” McCullum said.

“We’ve always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I’m really looking forward to working together.”