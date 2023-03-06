PIEDMC to assist ICCI in establishment of Industrial Estate

Islamabad, MAR 6 /DNA/ – Under the instructions of the Punjab Government, a delegation of Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) led by Umar Saeed, General Manager (Coordination) visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) to discuss and assist ICCI in the establishment of a new industrial estate in the region. Ali Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Saleem and Tajdar Javed were in the delegation.

Faad Waheed, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry briefed the delegation about the importance of a new industrial estate in the region and gave them an overview of ICCI efforts in this regard. He said that ICCI has been making efforts of a new industrial estate since 2008 to boost industrialization and promote investment, as there is no further space in the region to set up new industries while Pakistan cannot achieve national growth without industrial growth. He said that ICCI has already held meetings with the Ministry of Planning, CDA, RDA, and Punjab Government for this project and land was also identified at Hakla Interchange on Rawalpindi Ring Road, but due to the re-alignment of RRR, no further progress could be made. He said that ICCI needs at least 5000-6000 acre of land for industrial estate to meet future needs of industrialization and stressed that PIEDMC should help in identifying suitable land near twin cities.

Zikria A. Zia, President, Islamabad Industrial Association, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Khalid Javed, Nasir Qureshi, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Mian Shaukat Masud, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Shaban Khalid gave comprehensive presentation on the project to the delegation and identified various sites near the twin cities including Fateh Jhang area for industrial estate. They hoped that PIEDMC would help ICCI in early materialization of this project.

Umar Saeed, General Manager (Coord), PIEDMC assured that they would provide all possible assistance and support to ICCI for the establishment of industrial estate. He said that PIEDMC has good experience of developing industrial estates and would identify various sites for ICCI that should have easy access to the twin cities. He said that ICCI should nominate a focal person to work with PIEDMC for this project. Both sides discussed close coordination to turn the dream of industrial estate into a reality.