PIDE, Tsinghua University explore bold economic fix for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, MAR 21: /DNA/ – Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) held a high-level meeting with Professor David Daokui Li, Mansfield Freeman Chair Professor at Tsinghua University, China, to deliberate on Pakistan’s economic challenges and explore areas for strategic collaboration. The PIDE delegation was led by Dr. Nasir Iqbal, Registrar and Acting Vice Chancellor, and included Dr. Shujaat Farooq (Chief of Research), Dr. Usman Qadir (Senior Research Economists), Ms. Afia Malik (Senior Research Economists), Dr. Mehmood Khalid (Senior Research Economists), Dr. Muhammad Zeshan (Research Fellows) and Dr. Muhammad Faisal (Research Fellows).

Dr. Nasir Iqbal presented the institute’s flagship initiative, the 5E National Economic Transformation Plan, to Professor Li. The plan focuses on five key pillars: Exports, E-Pakistan (digital transformation), Environment & Climate Change, Energy & Infrastructure, and Equity & Empowerment. These components together outline a roadmap for inclusive and sustainable development in Pakistan.

Professor Li engaged the team in a wide-ranging discussion on Pakistan’s macroeconomic growth trajectory, fiscal imbalances, energy challenges, trade relations, and the ongoing IMF program. The PIDE team emphasized that low productivity remains a critical constraint to Pakistan’s economic development. Dr. Nasir highlighted that addressing this issue through targeted technology transfer and capacity-building is essential for future growth. He further emphasized that engagement with China offers a strategic opportunity to overcome these constraints through mutual cooperation.

In response to Professor Li’s queries regarding short-term collaborative interventions, the PIDE team proposed a sectoral agenda for Pakistan-China cooperation. This included the auto industry (leveraging Chinese expertise to enhance production and technology), renewable energy (particularly solar), industrial development (expanding local manufacturing), agriculture (modern machinery and practices), the power sector (improved infrastructure and distribution), trade and connectivity, and the establishment of joint research and development centers.

A shared vision emerged around developing an indigenous economic model for Pakistan that integrates social capital, equitable development, and digital transformation, especially under the E-Pakistan initiative. Professor Li expressed strong support for this approach and acknowledged the relevance of the 5E framework.

The meeting concluded with Dr. Nasir Iqbal inviting Professor Li to participate in the upcoming PIDE Conference, which aligns with the vision of E-Pakistan. Professor Li showed a keen interest in attending and contributing to the event, recognizing its importance in fostering intellectual and policy-level exchange between the two countries.