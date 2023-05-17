PIDE, KIU organize 2 days conference at KIU

Smallholder farmers in Gilgit-Baltistan play a vital role in the region’s economy and Land reforms must be implemented strategically to allow for efficient use of resources: CM GB

Vision for Gilgit- Baltistan should be to save the entire region’s ecosystem. If we do not save it, we will lose it, and this region will no longer be unique.

Lack of access to essential services such as education and healthcare and has caused a decrease in economic opportunities

Gilgit, MAY 17 /DNA/ – PIDE, in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) and Karakoram International University (KIU), organized a 02-Day Conference at the Karakoram International University (KIU), Gilgit.

Abdul Khalid Khurshid, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, while emphasizing the importance of the rule of Law for any societal development, said that Smallholder farmers in Gilgit-Baltistan play a vital role in the region’s economy. However, to help them unlock their true potential, the regional government needs to introduce targeted measures to increase their productivity in terms of agriculture and livestock.

He said that the government must focus on improving resource management to do this. Land reforms must be implemented strategically to allow for efficient use of resources such as water, fertilizer, and soil conservation methods so that small farmers can make the most out of their land. The most significant source for such reforms lies within our own minds. By utilizing our intellect effectively, we can create meaningful policies that ensure a better future for all in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr. Nadeem ul Haque Vice-Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Islamabad, said that the 02 Days Conference on the Vision for Gilgit Baltistan is a unique opportunity to focus on the development of this region. Through this conference, we aim to create an agenda to shape the future of Gilgit Baltistan and ensure its prosperity.

Dr. Durre Nayab, Pro VC of PIDE, explained the vision behind collaboration efforts under the banner of the PIDE Conference “Gilgit Baltistan Beyond Mountains.” A major focus of this conference is to meet and greet local people discuss their issues, and come up with a solution that just is community-driven development.

Prof Dr. Atta Ullah Shah, Vice Chancellor of Karakoram International University (KIU), said that

the vision for Gilgit- Baltistan should be to save the entire region’s ecosystem. If we do not save it, we will lose it, and this region will no longer be unique.

Earlier, in his online address, Mr. Shoaib Sultan Khan said that the development of Gilgit Baltistan has been hindered by several obstacles, with poverty being the main issue. Poverty has led to a lack of access to essential services such as education and healthcare and has caused a decrease in economic opportunities. As a result, many people cannot rise above the subsistence level and escape poverty.

In the session of the “Charter of the Economy,” speakers stated that it is essential that the focus be placed on rural development in GB. We always learn from people, so sit with the local people, discuss their issues and vision, and help them achieve that vision instead of coming up with it.

They also said that you couldn’t provide certainty when there is a weak rule of Law, which is why we can’t use resources properly. But, unfortunately, Pakistan is gritten by bureaucrats.

If you have a real representation of government, you have a grip on democracy.

Panelists further stated that we don’t have constitutional rights and that Gilgit Baltistan is the only region with no separation moments because It loves Pakistan.

The people of Gilgit Baltistan have always been sandwiched in political wars, and its economy is Zero.

“Until GB gets representation in the federal government, it will not pay taxes, and if it does not pay taxes, its economy will never grow,” was added.

At the end, there was a cultural and musical performance from the youth of Gilgit Baltistan.