PIDE, ECP join forces for electoral training programs

ISLAMABAD, MAR 4 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research, training, capacity building, and youth civic engag

ement initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic governance, electoral awareness, and evidence-based policymaking in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad. The PIDE delegation was led by Dr. Nasir Iqbal, Professor of Economics and Registrar, PIDE, while the ECP delegation was led by Mr. Omer Hamid Khan, Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan.

Under the MoU, both institutions will pursue joint research projects and publications focusing on electoral processes, governance, institutional performance, voter behaviour, and related public policy areas.

The partnership also includes Training of Trainers (ToT), workshops, seminars, and short courses for educators, researchers, and professionals, alongside youth-focused civic engagement initiatives, including digital tools and educational content to promote democratic participation.

The collaboration further envisions opportunities for placing graduate and doctoral students for research, policy analysis, and institutional support, and for enabling data sharing and analytical support for policy recommendations, in line with applicable laws and confidentiality requirements.

The MoU will remain effective for five years from the date of signature, with the provision for extension by mutual consent.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nasir Iqbal said the partnership reflects PIDE’s commitment to connecting rigorous research and capacity development with national priorities, and to supporting stronger democratic institutions through evidence, learning, and practical collaboration. He noted that the MoU will create meaningful avenues for research-driven insights, professional training, and civic education that can contribute to a more informed and participatory democratic culture.

Mr. Omer Hamid Khan stated that the collaboration aligns with the ECP’s mandate to promote public awareness and voter education, while supporting continuous improvements in institutional performance through knowledge exchange and targeted capacity-building initiatives. He emphasized that sustained engagement with research and policy institutions helps strengthen democratic participation and contributes to the credibility and effectiveness of electoral processes.

As outlined in the MoU, activities under this collaboration will be implemented through written agreements between nominated focal persons from both institutions and will be subject to the availability of resources, with each party bearing its own costs unless otherwise agreed.

For coordination and official correspondence, the focal persons are Dr. Nadeem Khan, Assistant Professor and Director, Executive Development Center (EDC), PIDE, and Mr. Nazar Abbas, Additional Director General (Media Coordination and Outreach Wing), ECP.