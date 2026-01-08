PIA to resume Lahore–London flights after six years

ISLAMABAD, JAN 8: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the resumption of direct flight operations from Lahore to London, marking a major step in restoring its international network after a six-year suspension.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the first flight from Lahore to London will operate on March 30. The inaugural service will be flight PK-757, departing from Lahore for the UK capital. The resumption comes after a six-year gap.

Flights to land at Heathrow Terminal 4

PIA confirmed that all Lahore–London flights will land at Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport. The spokesperson said London has historically been among the initial and most important international routes in PIA’s network.

The airline views the revival of this route as a key part of rebuilding trust and connectivity with overseas Pakistanis.

Weekly UK flights to increase to seven

With the launch of Lahore–London operations, the total number of Pakistan International Airlines flights to the UK will increase to seven per week. Before the ban, PIA was operating up to 10 weekly flights from Pakistan to London.

The spokesperson added that the number of flights to London will be increased gradually, keeping passenger demand and operational capacity in view.

PIA has already announced the start of three weekly flights from Islamabad to London. These flights will commence from March 29, one day before the launch of the Lahore route.

Together, the Islamabad and Lahore operations will significantly expand PIA’s UK presence.

Boost for passengers, overseas Pakistanis

The restoration of Lahore–London flights is expected to provide much-needed convenience to travelers, particularly overseas Pakistanis from central Punjab. PIA officials say the move reflects the airline’s phased return to key international destinations.

The airline reiterated its commitment to further expanding its long-haul network as operations stabilize.