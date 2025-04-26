PIA to begin pre-Hajj flight operations from April 29

ISLAMABAD, APR 26: The national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), is all set to commence its pre-Hajj flight operations starting April 29, facilitating thousands of pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj this year.

According to the schedule, PIA’s first Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on April 29. On the same day, flights will also take off from Quetta and Multan, carrying pilgrims directly to Madinah.

The operation will continue with a PIA flight departing from Lahore for Madinah on April 30, followed by a flight from Karachi on May 2.

PIA has made special arrangements to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for pilgrims.

Meanwhile, a 47-member Saudi delegation is set to arrive at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Sunday, under the “Road to Makkah” project.

The delegation will first arrive at Islamabad International Airport and is expected to reach Karachi later in the afternoon. During their visit, the team will review immigration arrangements under the project.

Under the “Road to Makkah” initiative, Pakistani pilgrims will complete their immigration clearance at Karachi Airport itself, rather than upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. This pre-clearance process will allow pilgrims to exit directly from the airport upon landing in Saudi Arabia, significantly easing their travel experience.