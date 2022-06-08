PIA resumes flight operations to Kuala Lumpur

KARACHI, JUN 08 (DNA) — The national carrier, Pakistan International Airline (PIA), on Wednesday announced to restore flight operations to Kuala Lumpur.

PIA had suspended flight operations to the Malaysian capital as a measure to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the national airline flag carrier spokesperson, the PIA will start operating flights to Kuala Lumpur from June 26.

The first flight will take off from Lahore. In addition, the national airline has increased flights to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku. As per new schedule, the Pakistan International Airline will operate four weekly flights to Baku. The flights will operate from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

Last month, Pakistan International Airlines launched direct flights to Syria’s capital Damascus from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. =DNA