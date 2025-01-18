PIA passengers in danger: Pilot lands flight on wrong runway

LAHORE, JAN 18: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight faced a potentially dangerous situation when the pilot allegedly landed the plane on the wrong runway at Lahore airport amid challenging weather conditions.

Flight PK150 from Dammam to Multan was diverted to Lahore due to heavy fog and poor visibility in Multan. However, upon arrival, the captain reportedly landed the aircraft on runway 36L instead of the designated main runway, according to sources.

Alarmingly, the runway lights were turned off at the time of landing.

The PIA administration has taken serious notice of the incident, citing negligence and carelessness on the part of the pilot. As a precautionary measure, both the captain and the first officer have been grounded while an investigation into the matter is underway.

Passengers onboard the flight expressed relief at landing safely but questioned the airline’s adherence to standard safety protocols.