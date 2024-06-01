PIA Hajj flight makes emergency landing in Riyadh

RIYADH, JUN 1 /DNA/ – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Hajj flight, PK 839, made an emergency landing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, late Friday night.

The plane, however, left for its destination in Jeddah after the inspection, on Saturday.

The Hajj flight took off at 10pm Saturday from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi for Jeddah. But it was diverted to Riyadh for an emergency landing.

Earlier, a passenger told Geo News that an explosion was heard during the flight. As soon as the unexpected sound was reported, the plane was diverted to and landed in Riyadh.

Following the emergency landing, passengers were offloaded from the Boeing 777 plane and shifted to the lounge at the Riyadh airport.

A PIA spokesperson said the pilot received a high temperature warning in the cargo cabin during the flight after which the landing was made in the Saudi capital.

However, after inspection, it was found out that the warning was false and the flight departed to Jeddah following a quick check.

Several air incidents have recently made headlines around the world with passengers worried for their safety.

Just a week ago, one passenger died of a suspected heart attack and 30 were injured after a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence on May 21, flinging passengers and crew around the cabin and forcing the plane to land in Bangkok.

Similarly, 12 people travelling on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland were injured during a bout of turbulence, Dublin Airport said on May 26, adding that the plane landed safely and as scheduled.=DNA

