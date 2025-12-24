PIA finally privatised: a bold economic step or another costly gamble?

After decades of debate, failed reform attempts and mounting financial losses, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finally been privatised, marking one of the most significant economic decisions taken by the government in recent years. The national flag carrier was sold for a bid of Rs 135 billion, with the Arif Habib Group emerging as the successful bidder. According to Arif Habib, the Fauji Foundation will also join the consortium, a move that, in the view of many observers, adds considerable strength to the deal due to the institutional and military-backed presence of the Fauji Foundation.

The government has expressed immense satisfaction over the transaction. Federal ministers and senior officials have openly celebrated the sale, describing PIA as a “white elephant” that had been draining national resources for years. According to official figures, the airline had accumulated massive losses, relied heavily on government bailouts, and was unable to compete with regional and international carriers. For the government, privatisation represents a long-awaited relief for the national exchequer and a step toward fiscal discipline.

Government leaders argue that the sale reflects economic pragmatism rather than ideological preference. They maintain that the state’s role is not to run commercial enterprises but to focus on governance, regulation, and public welfare. In their view, PIA’s privatisation will end political interference, improve efficiency, and enable professional management to turn the airline into a profitable and world-class carrier. Both the government and the buyers have projected optimism, promising that PIA will be given a new corporate identity, its fleet will be expanded and modernised, and service standards will be raised to international levels.

The inclusion of the Fauji Foundation in the consortium has been highlighted as a stabilising factor. Supporters believe its presence will bring discipline, credibility, and long-term commitment, addressing concerns about governance and sustainability. The consortium has assured that PIA’s revival plan includes fleet enhancement, route expansion, better customer service, and restoration of the airline’s global reputation.

However, the decision has also triggered strong criticism from various quarters. Many citizens, labour unions, and political commentators have slammed the privatisation, calling it the sale of a national asset and a clear admission of state failure. According to critics, selling PIA means the government has effectively acknowledged its inability to run public sector institutions. They see the move as evidence of bad governance, chronic mismanagement, and lack of political will to reform state-owned enterprises.

For many Pakistanis, PIA is not just an airline but a symbol of national pride, once regarded as one of Asia’s finest carriers. Critics argue that instead of privatising, the government should have focused on internal reforms, accountability, and professional management. They fear that public interest may be compromised in the pursuit of short-term financial relief.

Scepticism is further fuelled by Pakistan’s past experience with privatisation, particularly the case of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). Almost 19 years ago, PTCL was handed over to the UAE-based Etisalat group. That deal remains controversial to this day. The UAE company is still alleged to owe money to Pakistan, while Etisalat maintains that the Pakistani government failed to hand over certain assets promised under the agreement. More importantly, public perception of PTCL has deteriorated sharply since privatisation. Service quality declined, customer support weakened. As a result, millions of users abandoned landlines in favour of mobile phones and alternative service providers.

Another major concern relates to human resources. After PTCL’s privatisation, many skilled and experienced employees left the company, either due to retrenchment policies or dissatisfaction with the new management’s attitude. Critics fear a similar scenario at PIA, where thousands of employees may face layoffs or choose to leave, leading to a loss of institutional knowledge and operational expertise. Labour unions have already voiced concerns about job security, working conditions, and the future of employees under private management.

There is also apprehension that aggressive cost-cutting measures may undermine service quality, at least in the short term. Aviation experts caution that turning around a struggling airline is a complex process that requires not just capital injection but also strategic planning, regulatory support, and sustained commitment.

Despite these fears, some analysts believe that privatisation was inevitable. They argue that PIA had reached a point where continued state ownership was no longer viable. Chronic political interference, overstaffing, poor decision-making, and mounting debt had crippled the airline. From this perspective, private ownership offers the only realistic chance for revival, provided the process is transparent and well-regulated.

Ultimately, PIA’s privatisation represents both hope and risk. It could mark the beginning of a successful turnaround story, transforming a loss-making airline into a competitive global player. Alternatively, it could repeat past mistakes, deepening public distrust in privatisation policies. The real test will lie in implementation: how the new consortium manages the airline, protects employees’ rights, improves services, and delivers on its promises. Only time will tell whether this historic decision brings good news for Pakistan’s aviation sector or becomes another cautionary tale in the country’s economic history.