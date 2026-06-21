PIA enhances Beijing route services

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (DNA): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced enhanced travel facilities on its Beijing route, significantly increasing free baggage allowances and improving connectivity options for passengers traveling between Pakistan and China.

Under the revised policy, Economy Class passengers will now be allowed 50 kilograms of free baggage, up from 40 kilograms, while Executive Economy passengers will benefit from an increased allowance of 60 kilograms, up from 50 kilograms. The airline said the move aims to offer one of the most competitive baggage provisions in the market, providing greater convenience and value to travelers, according to official sources here on Sunday.

PIA Pakistan International Airlines also highlighted strengthened connectivity through its partnerships with Air China and Shenzhen Airlines, enabling passengers from 25 cities across China to travel seamlessly to Islamabad via Beijing. The airline noted that these interline arrangements offer smoother connections and competitive through fares.

Combined with relatively low fares on the Beijing–Islamabad sector, the enhanced baggage policy and expanded network are part of PIA’s broader effort to improve affordability, comfort, and customer experience.

Reaffirming its commitment to strengthening Pakistan–China air links, the airline said the improvements are designed to better serve students, business travelers, families, and tourists, while further supporting the longstanding friendship between the two countries.