PIA engineering dept faces loss of over Rs22bn, audit reveals

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 13: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has uncovered losses exceeding Rs22 billion in Pakistan International Airlines’ engineering division.

According to the audit report, over Rs14 billion of the loss has been linked to grounded aircraft. The financial shortfall resulted from delays in maintenance checks and failure to dispose of faulty engines in time. The fleet included six Boeing 777 aircraft and two ATR-72 aircraft acquired on lease.

The Boeing aircraft remained grounded from 11 March 2020 to 1 March 2021. The report also highlighted an additional Rs6 billion loss due to engines of 25 other permanently grounded aircraft.

An estimated Rs3 billion was separately lost in parking charges paid to the Civil Aviation Authority for these idle aircraft.

Although a Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting was scheduled for January 2025, it was not convened.