PIA delegation in Jakarta to resolve aircraft issue

DNA

Islamabad, OCT 8: A seven-member delegation headed by the Secretary of Aviation Saif Anjum is in Indonesia in an effort to resolve a two-year dispute over two Airbus 320 planes that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) returned to a leasing company in September 2021.

The delegation, which also includes PIA CEO Amir Hayat, Chief Technical Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, will depart from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur.

The leasing company refused to take back the aircraft on the ground that it did not meet the criteria specified in the contract.

PIA has been paying for the aircraft parked in Indonesia ever since.

The national airline has also offered to buy the aircraft for an additional $30 million, but the leasing company has not yet responded.

The delegation’s visit to Indonesia is seen as a last-ditch effort to resolve the dispute and bring the two aircraft back to Pakistan.

PIA leased the two Airbus 320 planes from AirAsia in 2012. The lease expired in September 2021, and PIA returned the aircraft to the leasing company.

However, AirAsia refused to take back the aircraft, claiming that they were not in good condition.

PIA has denied these allegations, and has said that the aircraft were in good condition when they were returned.

The dispute has been ongoing for two years, and has cost PIA millions of dollars in parking fees and other expenses.