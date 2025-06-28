PIA CEO seeks Dar’s help to resume UK flights
ISLAMABAD, JUN 28 /DNA/ – CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), AVM Amir Hayat, today called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50.
CEO Hayat acknowledged that during the PDM government (2022–2023) necessary groundwork was laid, enabling PIA & CAA to meet ICAO requirements, leading to the resumption of PIA flights to EU in November 2024.
Appreciating the DPM/FM’s continued support, he requested further diplomatic assistance for resumption of flights to the UK.
The DPM/FM informed that he and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are actively engaged with the UK authorities to ensure the lifting of the ban at the earliest.=DNA
Related News
Imran Khan to devise plan for PTI’s protest: Barrister Gohar
ISLAMABAD, JUN 28: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday thatRead More
CDA seals illegal construction sites in Islamabad’s Zone-V
ISLAMABAD, JUN 28 /DNA/ – In pursuance of Islamabad Building Control Regulations-2020 (as amended 2023)Read More
Comments are Closed