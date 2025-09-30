PIA CEO discusses airline’s future plan with Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 30 /DNA/ – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Mr. Aamir Hayat called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today for an exchange of views on the future plan of Pakistan’s national carrier.
The DPM/FM underscored that a revitalized PIA is vital for projecting Pakistan’s image abroad, deepening global connectivity, facilitating Pakistani diaspora abroad, and advancing the country’s trade and tourism potential.
They also reviewed ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency, service quality, and financial sustainability.
