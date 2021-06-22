PIA announces SOPs for Canada-bound travelers

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for passengers travelling to Canada on its flights.

According to details, the airline has made a Covid-19 test mandatory for all the passengers aged five years and above at least 72 hours before the commencement of the journey. Besides, they are required to have a Covid vaccination certificate.

Canada-bound travelers will also have to provide all necessary data, including a plan on how will they quarantine themselves upon arrival in Canada, via the airline’s mobile phone app.

PIA doctors will examine all the passengers before they are allowed to board a plane.

On Monday, Canadian authorities allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to resume its flight operations to Toronto that was earlier suspended due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the Canadian officials allowed PIA to resume its flights to Toronto, which were restricted to cargo flights only, due to the surge in coronavirus cases. However, other travel-related advisories pertaining to Canada will remain in place, said the national flag carrier spokesperson.

In the first phase, the airline will start with three direct flights per week from Pakistan to Toronto. The approval was given after the PIA CEO assured the Canadian government that the airline will be following strict standard operating procedures.