Photo exhibition marks new chapter in Pak–Uzbek cultural relations

Culture minister praises photographers work; Uzbek ambassador says exhibition shows deep bilateral culture bonds

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, DEC 19: /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has announced the launch of a journalists and photojournalists exchange programme between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, aimed at promoting mutual understanding and familiarising media professionals with Pakistan’s culture, history and heritage.

He made the announcement while speaking at the opening of a photo exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), featuring works by Pakistani photojournalists who recently visited Uzbekistan on an official invitation. The exhibition showcased the rich cultural heritage, landscapes and everyday life of Uzbekistan as captured through the lenses of Pakistani photographers.

The photojournalists include Ramzan Mughal, Shahid Qureshi (Raju), Suleman. Azhar Hafeez and Gulrez Ghauri.

Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Aurangzeb Khan Khichi was also present on the occasion, along with diplomats, artists, journalists and a large number of students and culture enthusiasts.

Addressing the gathering, Attaullah Tarar said the exchange programme would provide journalists and photojournalists from both countries an opportunity to learn from each other, share professional experiences and gain firsthand exposure to the cultural and historical richness of Pakistan and Uzbekistan. He noted that Uzbekistan had recently hosted a delegation of Pakistani journalists, and now Pakistan was keen to reciprocate the gesture by inviting Uzbek media professionals.

The information minister said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Uzbekistan, describing the bilateral ties as rooted in shared history, culture and values. He added that the leadership of both countries — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev — was fully determined to further strengthen cooperation and take their nations forward on the path of development and prosperity.

Recalling his recent visit to Uzbekistan, Attaullah Tarar praised the warm hospitality extended to the Pakistani delegation. He said the visit helped deepen understanding between the two sides and opened new avenues for cooperation, particularly in the fields of culture, media and people-to-people contacts.

He further stated that, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, a comprehensive plan would be devised to promote and showcase Pakistan’s culture, history and heritage to the outside world. Such initiatives, he said, were essential to project Pakistan’s soft image and highlight its rich civilisational legacy at the international level.

Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, speaking on the occasion, lauded the outstanding work of the Pakistani photojournalists whose photographs were on display. He said the exhibition not only reflected professional excellence but also served as a bridge between the two friendly nations.

Khichi assured that his ministry would continue to extend full support to cultural and artistic activities in the coming days. He emphasised that cultural exchanges, exhibitions and people-to-people contacts played a vital role in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering mutual respect and understanding among nations.

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, also addressed the ceremony and said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoyed excellent and ever-growing relations. He noted that Uzbekistan was progressing by leaps and bounds under the dynamic leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with significant reforms and development initiatives transforming the country.

The ambassador praised the efforts of Pakistani photojournalists, saying their work beautifully captured the essence of Uzbekistan’s culture, heritage and daily life. He expressed hope that such exchanges would continue in the future and further enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of media, culture and tourism.

The exhibition was widely appreciated by the audience, who described it as a powerful visual narrative highlighting the close cultural bonds between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and the important role of media in bringing nations closer.