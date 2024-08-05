Photo exhibition at Pakistan HC exposes atrocities in Indian-Occupied Kashmir

LONDON, AUG 5: /DNA/ – The international community should support legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiris for self-determination, peace and justice : Dr. Mohammad Faisal

The Pakistan High Commission in London organised Youm-e-Istehsal Seminar, denouncing India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, wherein it revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The seminar was attended by Adnan Hussain, MP; Shaffaq Mohammad, Ex-member of European parliament; Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International; Raza Ali Kashmiri, Chairman Kashmir Council Europe; Syed Yousaf Naseem, Chairman All J&K Freedom Conference International, members of Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora, prominent locals, representatives of the human rights organizations and media representatives.

While addressing the seminar, the High Commissioner, Dr. Mohammad Faisal highlighted that India’s illegal actions of 5th August, 2019 was a move to disenfranchise the Muslim majority population. By redrawing electoral boundaries, issuing fraudulent domiciles to millions of non-kashmiris, and manipulating voter rolls, India seeks to irrevocably alter the region’s demography and political landscape, said the High Commissioner.

The High Commissioner condemned India’s unparalleled brutal tactics of arbitrary detention of senior Hurriyat leadership, media censorship, communications’ blackout, enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings. He called on the international community to take note of India’s illegal actions and to support legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiris for self-determination, peace and justice.

British Parliamentarian and speakers expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris, urging India to end human rights violations in IIOJK. The speakers stressed the urgent need to resolve the longstanding Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Earlier, a Photo Exhibition was organized at the High Commission, displaying evidence of continued atrocities committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK. The images served as a stark reminder of the need to address the human rights’ situation and work towards a peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal, by the Government of Pakistan, serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in IIOJK and the early resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.