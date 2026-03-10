PHMA opposes 0.9% infrastructure Cess in Punjab

FAISALABAD, MAR 10 /DNA/ – Ahmad Afzal Awan, Senior Vice Chairman ofvPakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) North Zone has strongly opposed the imposition of a 0.9 percent Infrastructure Development Cess in Punjab, stating that such levies would further increase the cost of doing business and adversely affect the competitiveness of Pakistan’s export-oriented textile sector.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mr.Ahmad said that the value-added textile sector, particularly hosiery and knitwear exporters based in Faisalabad and other industrial hubs of Punjab is already facing immense challenges due to high energy tariffs, rising raw material costs, and increased taxation. The imposition of an additional infrastructure cess will place an unnecessary financial burden on exporters who are striving to sustain their presence in highly competitive international markets.

He emphasized that exporters are contributing significantly to the national economy by earning valuable foreign exchange and providing large-scale employment. Instead of introducing new levies, the government should focus on facilitating exporters and reducing the cost of production to enhance Pakistan’s export potential.

He further noted that such provincial levies create distortions in the supply chain and discourage industrial growth. He urged the Punjab government to reconsider and withdraw the proposed infrastructure cess, as it would ultimately harm export growth and slow down economic activity in the province.

The PHMA North Zone leadership called upon the federal and provincial authorities to consult with industry stakeholders before introducing any additional taxes or charges that may negatively impact the export sector.

He reiterated that the government must adopt policies that promote industrial expansion, boost exports, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Pakistan’s textile industry.

In view of these concerns he requested the Punjab Govt to immediately withdraw this proposed infrastructure cess in Punjab .