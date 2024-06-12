Philippines National Day celebrated in Islamabad with ASEAN dignitaries

ISLAMABAD, JUN 12 /DNA/ – Former Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Managing Director of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurrad Khan, and Ambassador of the Philippines Maria Agnes Cervantes, along with Heads of Missions from ASEAN countries, gathered to celebrate the National Day of the Philippines. The event featured a ceremonial cake cutting to mark the occasion.

This celebration in Islamabad highlighted the strong diplomatic ties and friendship between the Philippines and the ASEAN nations.