Philippines Disowns Alleged Deal With China on Disputed Sea

April 20, 2024
Philippines Disowns Alleged Deal With China on Disputed Sea

By Ditas B Lopez

Any behind-the-scenes deal between China and the previous Philippine administration over the disputed South China Sea would be against the national interest and is no longer valid, a senior official of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s government said.

“This administration is not aware of any secret or gentleman agreement and if there was such done under a previous administration, the same has been rescinded,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said in a statement.

