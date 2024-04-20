Philippines Disowns Alleged Deal With China on Disputed Sea
By Ditas B Lopez
Any behind-the-scenes deal between China and the previous Philippine administration over the disputed South China Sea would be against the national interest and is no longer valid, a senior official of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s government said.
“This administration is not aware of any secret or gentleman agreement and if there was such done under a previous administration, the same has been rescinded,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said in a statement.
