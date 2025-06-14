Philippines and Pakistan: a friendship forged in shared struggles and aspirations

By Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD: In a heartwarming and poignant ceremony held at the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad, Ambassador of the Philippines to Pakistan, Fernandes, commemorated the 127th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence. The ambassador hosted a grand reception attended by government dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society representatives, and fellow Filipinos residing in Pakistan.

Chief Guest for the evening was Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Hon. Rana Tanveer Hussain, who joined the celebrations alongside a number of ambassadors, diplomats, and Pakistani officials.

In his address, Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez Ambassador of the Philippines eloquently recounted the historical significance of June 12, 1898 — the day when the Filipino people declared their independence after a prolonged and painful struggle against colonial oppression. “Almost a century and a half ago, the Filipino people asserted their right to be free. It was an assertion that was preceded by a long and bloody struggle against colonial rule,” he said.

Paying homage to the forefathers of the Philippine independence movement, the ambassador said the occasion was not only to honor their sacrifice but also to renew a national commitment. “More importantly, tonight, we Filipinos renew our commitment to safeguard that freedom and to use it to shape a better future for our country,” he remarked.

Drawing a meaningful parallel between the histories of the Philippines and Pakistan, Ambassador Fernandes emphasized the shared legacies of resilience and sacrifice. “Like the Philippines, Pakistan also won its freedom and independence at a very high cost. And, like the people of the Philippines, the people of Pakistan know what it means to endure, to struggle, and to triumph – again and again – over all forms of adversities and challenges,” he said.

The ambassador described this shared historical narrative as the foundation of a strong and enduring bilateral relationship between the two countries. “I believe that it is our common experience of having to fight long and hard for our freedom that makes Pakistan and the Philippines natural friends,” he noted.

Recalling the early days of bilateral engagement, the ambassador highlighted that the Philippines was among the first nations to recognize the newly independent Pakistan in 1947. Since then, he said, the two countries have cooperated extensively across sectors including education, culture, trade, and climate change resilience. “Indeed, the Philippines has every reason to consider Pakistan its abiding friend,” he stated.

In a message brimming with optimism, Ambassador Fernandes conveyed his hope for a future marked by deeper cooperation and shared prosperity. “We have achieved much together during the past 76 years. We can do more together in the coming years to attain the common aspirations of our people – for peace, for prosperity, and for a future marked by inclusivity and innovation,” he said.

The ambassador concluded his speech with the traditional Filipino greeting of goodwill, “Mabuhay!” – meaning “Long live!” – before offering a heartfelt tribute to both nations: “Long live the Philippines! Long live Pakistan!”

The evening featured traditional Filipino music, cuisine, and cultural performances, offering guests a vibrant glimpse into the rich heritage of the Southeast Asian nation. The ceremony not only celebrated the independence of the Philippines but also stood as a testament to the strength of bilateral relations and people-to-people connections between the Philippines and Pakistan.

As both countries look to the future, their enduring friendship, shaped by shared histories and strengthened by mutual respect, remains a beacon of diplomatic goodwill in the region.