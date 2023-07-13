Philippines ambassador presents credentials to President
ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador-designate of the Republic of the Philippines, Ms Maria Agnes M. Cervantes, presenting her diplomatic credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.-
Ms Maria Agnes M. Cervantes had been serving as the Charge d Affaires of the Embassy of Philippines. She has now been promoted as Ambassador.
