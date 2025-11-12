Philippine former President calls on President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, NOV 12 /DNA/ – Former President and current Member of the House of Representatives of the Republic of the Philippines, Ms Gloria Macapagal, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr this evening.

Welcoming Ms Macapagal, the President said that Pakistan and the Philippines share over seven decades of enduring friendship and cooperation across political, economic, and defence fields.

The President said the 2022 MoU on Bilateral Defence Cooperation as a milestone and congratulated the Philippines on assuming the ASEAN Chairship for 2026. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for Manila’s continued support for Pakistan’s engagement with ASEAN.

President Zardari expressed solidarity with the people and government of the Philippines over the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the recent earthquake in Cebu and Typhoons Kalmaegi and Fung-wong. He said Pakistan stands with the Philippines in its recovery and commended Manila’s leadership in advancing regional climate resilience, including through the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund to be based in Manila.

The President called for stronger economic engagement, including enhanced trade in food and pharmaceutical products and greater private-sector collaboration. He appreciated the Philippines’ decision to grant long-term residence permits to Pakistanis married to Filipino nationals and hoped for reciprocal facilitation for Pakistani visitors.

Ms Macapagal thanked President Zardari for the warm welcome and reaffirmed her country’s resolve to deepen cooperation with Pakistan in trade, defence, and people-to-people exchanges. She expressed sympathies over the loss of lives in terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Recalling her father’s visit to Pakistan in 1959, when he served as President of the Philippines, she said that Pakistan and the Philippines have long shared bonds of mutual respect and friendship.

Ms Macapagal noted that being a vibrant part of the Global South and the fifth most populous nation in the world, Pakistan must take a leadership role for other countries to follow.

Mr Emmanuel R. Fernandez, Ambassador of the Philippines to Pakistan, was also present during the meeting.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Senator Sherry Rehman, and Senator Saleem Mandviwala also attended the meeting.