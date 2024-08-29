PHF slaps lifetime ban on hockey players who sought asylum in Europe

PHF slaps lifetime ban on hockey players who sought sought asylum in Europe.

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29: PHF slaps lifetime ban on hockey players who sought sought asylum in Europe. According to the notification issued by Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Rana Mujahid in which lifetime ban have been slapped on the following three players and one Physiotherapist.

1) Mr. Waqas Mehmood (Physiotherapist) – Lahore

2) Mr. Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob (Player) – WAPDA

3) Mr. Abdul Rehman (Player) – WAPDA

4) Mr. Ahtisham Aslam (Player) – ZTBL

It is learnt that you are playing the leagues in foreign countries without any information/intimation to Pakistan Hockey Federation. You have violated all norms of the discipline and mistrusted the PHF.

The 57th meeting of PHF Congress strongly recommended to President PHF and after the approval of President PHF, LIFE BAN is imposed on above mention official and players from playing hockey and other hockey affairs with immediate effect.

The team’s goalkeeper, Akmal, declined to be part of the squad selected for the 2024 Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, opting instead to play in an Australian league; Another key player, drag-flicker Abu Bakar, is also playing in an Australian league and did not attend the training camp; Alternate drag flicker Arbaz has declined to join the team, despite attending the camp; team’s physio goes missing in Poland



ISLAMABAD: In a troubling turn of events for Pakistan’s national hockey team, three key players have reportedly sought political asylum in Malta, while the team’s physio has allegedly gone missing in Poland. Adding to the team’s difficulties, two other prominent players—goalkeeper Akmal and drag flicker Arbaz—have refused to continue playing for Pakistan.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the three players—Murtaza Yaqoob, Abdur Rehman junior, and Ahtisham Aslam—were part of the national squad that recently competed in the Nationals Cup in Poland. Upon returning from the tournament, these players retrieved their passports from the Federation, returned to Poland, and subsequently traveled to Malta, where they are believed to have applied for political asylum. Sources claim these players never shared their intentions with the PHF officials when getting the passports back.

Similarly, the team’s physio, Waqas, who accompanied the squad to Poland for the Nations Cup, chose not to return with them. As a result, the Pakistan hockey team had to hire a new physio.

The team’s goalkeeper, Akmal, declined to be part of the squad selected for the 2024 Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, opting instead to play in an Australian league. He remains in Australia and will therefore be unavailable for the upcoming Asian Championship, which starts on September 8 in China.

Another key player, drag-flicker and vice-captain of the team Abu Bakar, is also playing in an Australian league and did not attend the training camp for the China tour. Sources indicate that he might join the team in China, but his participation is uncertain. Even if he does join, it will be challenging for him to integrate with the team, as he hasn’t spent time with the new players during the camp.

Alternate drag flicker Arbaz has declined to join the team, despite attending the camp regularly. Sources reveal that on the final day of the camp, Arbaz informed the management that he would not be participating as a form of protest, claiming he was deliberately overlooked for the Azlan Shah and National Cup tournaments. Some sources believe Arbaz is not going with the team because he also is heading abroad to play in league.

Olympian Tahir Zaman, who has coached the Egyptian and Omani hockey teams, during a recent interview highlighted the immense talent of Pakistani players. He praised their innate ability to learn quickly but lamented the lack of quality coaches in the country, emphasizing that skilled teachers are essential for producing talented players.

Tahir also brought attention to another pressing issue: the lack of player empowerment. He noted that, in the past, players had job security through departmental jobs, but today, many lack this stability. As a result, players are increasingly turning to leagues that offer better compensation. He also criticized the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the current state of hockey in the country and urged for immediate reforms.

Tahir suggested that the PHF should be restructured along the lines of the Cricket Board. He recommended establishing a panel of experts within the federation to provide guidance on modern hockey techniques and strategies.

The Indian hockey team once faced significant challenges, but their remarkable comeback has been nothing short of incredible. Following their impressive performance in the Paris Olympics, they have now climbed to No. 5 in the world hockey rankings. Unfortunately, Pakistan currently ranks at No. 16, which is the lowest position among the major hockey-playing nations.

The government must take a serious approach to addressing the issues surrounding hockey. While the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has its internal challenges, it also has legitimate concerns that need to be acknowledged. A significant issue is the lack of sufficient funds to promote hockey at the grassroots level. In the past, when funds were available, they were reportedly mismanaged by previous PHF officials. Therefore, it is crucial to establish a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that future funds are properly utilized for their intended purpose.