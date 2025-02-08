PHF President, Secy General express condolences over demise of Olympian Asif Bajwa’s Mother

SIALKOT, FEB 8 /DNA/ – Pakistan Hockey Federation President Tariq Hussain Bughti, Secretary General Rana Mujahid and the entire hockey family have condoled the demise of the mother of Olympian Asif Bajwa who was brief in Sialkot today (Saturday).

In a joint statement the PHF President Tariq Bughti, Secretary General Olympian Rana Mujahid, Olympians Manzoorul Hassan, Akhtar Rasool, Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, Tauqir Dar, Tahir Zaman, Kamran Ashraf, Zeeshan Ashraf, Qamar Ibrahim, Islahuddun, Qasim Zia, Khawaja Junaid, Malik Shafqat, Shakeel Abbasi, Anjum Saeed, Danish Kaleem, Tariq Sheikh, Sheikh M. Usman, M. Kashif and international players Babar Abdullah and Mian Zahid Iqbal have expressed their heartfelt condolence to Asif Bajwa and prayed ALLAH to give him strength to bear this irreparable loss. They also prayed for the departed soul.