PHF launches nationwide School Hockey Uplift Plan to revive national game

ISLAMABAD, JUN 3: In a major initiative aimed at reviving the country’s national game, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), has launched a nationwide “School Hockey Uplift Plan” to promote hockey at the grassroots level.

According to a PHF statement issued on Wednesday, the year-long programme envisages the provision of complete and modern hockey equipment to 1,000 schools across the country during its first phase.

The initiative is being implemented on an urgent basis with financial and technical support from the Government of Pakistan, the PSB and private-sector sponsors.

A PHF spokesperson said the primary objective of the programme was to foster a sporting culture at the school level and develop a new generation of hockey players capable of restoring Pakistan’s past glory in the sport.

Under the plan, inter-school competitions and specialised coaching camps will be organised across the country to identify talented young players. By the end of the first year, thousands of promising boys and girls are expected to be assessed, leading to the formation of a strong national Under-15 talent pool.

The spokesperson said the federation was committed to ensuring transparency in the utilisation of funds provided by the government and sponsors so that the benefits of the programme could reach the maximum number of schools in all regions of the country.

He added that the School Hockey Uplift Plan represented a significant step towards rebuilding the foundations of hockey in Pakistan, strengthening the talent development pathway and securing a brighter future for the national game.

The initiative is expected to provide young players with greater access to hockey facilities, coaching opportunities and competitive exposure, while contributing to the long-term development and sustainability of the sport in the country.