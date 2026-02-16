PHF in the dock Rs 10 million for five-star stay, but team dumped in guest house

The Pakistan team lost all their matches in the Australian leg of the tournament, compounding the humiliation. Fans expressed deep disappointment online, slamming the PHF for mismanagement and prioritizing appearances over player welfare

Sports Desk/DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) finds itself embroiled in fresh controversy following the national team’s disastrous campaign in the FIH Pro League in Australia.

Despite receiving substantial funding from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the squad endured poor accommodations, suffered heavy defeats, and sparked widespread outrage among fans and former players.

Reports indicate that the PSB issued a cheque of Rs 10 million to the PHF specifically to arrange five-star hotel stays for the team during their Australian tour. However, players were instead housed in substandard guest houses or budget options, including last-minute low-cost Airbnbs and shared rooms.

Images of these modest accommodations quickly circulated on social media, showing cramped conditions far below international standards for a national team competing in the elite Pro League.

Critics highlighted long-standing issues of corruption and administrative chaos within the federation, where “nobody knows who is truly in charge.

“The PHF has denied all allegations, insisting that arrangements were made in good faith and that any discrepancies stemmed from logistical challenges or payment delays rather than misuse of funds.

However, sources close to the team claim that disgruntled players leaked the information, frustrated with the subpar treatment despite assurances of premium facilities. In response, the PSB has launched an investigation into the matter to determine how the allocated funds were utilized and why the team faced such hardships abroad.

Hockey legends, including former captains, have described the episode as “shameful and painful,” demanding accountability and a thorough probe into the federation’s operations.

This incident underscores the deeper crisis plaguing Pakistan hockey plagued by corruption, financial irregularities, and chronic mismanagement. With the national team’s global standing in decline, calls are growing for Prime Minister intervention to take notice, overhaul the PHF leadership, and restore transparency to prevent further damage to the sport’s legacy.

Fans and stakeholders urge swift reforms, warning that without decisive action, Pakistan’s once-dominant hockey program risks irreversible decline.=DNA