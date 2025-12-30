PHF extends club registration deadline to January 2

ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 /DNA/ – In a move to accommodate a large number of clubs, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has extended the deadline for its nationwide digital registration drive. Clubs across the country now have until 2 January 2026 to complete their online registration, a three-day extension from the initial deadline of 30 December.

The online registration portal, launched on 15 December, marks a historic shift towards digitization and transparency in the sport’s administration. The initiative aims to create a centralized, verifiable database of all active hockey clubs in Pakistan, moving away from traditional, paper-based systems.

PHF President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti and General Secretary Olympian Rana Mujahid announced the extension following numerous requests from club officials. “This is a positive step for hockey’s promotion,” stated one club official, reflecting the general appreciation for the extra time granted.

The federation has set clear criteria for registration. Players must be between 14 and 30 years of age, and each club must register a minimum of 16 players. Clubs failing to meet these requirements or those trying to register players over 30 will have their applications rejected.

Following the registration closure, the scrutiny process of all applications is scheduled to begin on 5 January 2026. This step is crucial for verifying the submitted data and ensuring the integrity of the new digital registry.

In a related development aimed at ensuring fair play, the PHF confirmed that international observers from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Asian Hockey Federation will monitor its upcoming elections. This unprecedented move is designed to guarantee the transparency and credibility of the electoral process for the national federation’s leadership.

The combined efforts of digital registration and international election oversight signal the PHF’s intent to overhaul its governance structure, foster greater accountability, and lay a stronger foundation for the future of hockey in Pakistan.