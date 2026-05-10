PHF enforces zero tolerance policy on doping violations in national camps

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (DNA): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced a strict zero-tolerance policy against anti-doping violations in its national junior and senior hockey camps, reinforcing its commitment to clean sport and athlete integrity.

Acting on special directives issued by PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, revised guidelines have been circulated for ongoing training camps in Lahore and Islamabad. The move is aimed at ensuring full compliance with international anti-doping standards set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

According to the official communication, any player found attempting to avoid or violate doping regulations will face immediate suspension from the camp and strict disciplinary action. The federation emphasized that no leniency will be shown in such cases.

Under the new framework, all players will be required to submit written undertakings confirming full compliance with the WADA Code. Random and unannounced doping tests will be conducted throughout the training period, while WADA officials will actively monitor camp activities.

In addition, weekly educational sessions will be held to raise awareness among players regarding prohibited substances and anti-doping protocols. Camp commanders and coaching staff have also been instructed to ensure that no athlete evades testing procedures under any circumstances.

PHF President stated that doping-related incidents damage Pakistan’s reputation on the international stage. He stressed that maintaining the country’s rich hockey legacy requires transparent, mandatory, and uncompromising implementation of anti-doping measures.

“These directives are being implemented with immediate effect to safeguard the integrity of Pakistan hockey and protect the careers of our athletes,” he added.