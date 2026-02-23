PHF assures incentives, facilities for world cup push

ANSAR BHATTI

ISLAMABAD: The Adhoc President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, Muhyuddin Wani, along with the Federation’s Governance and Professional Development Committee, held an important meeting with the national hockey team in Islamabad, giving a major morale boost to the players ahead of the World Cup Qualifying Round.

During the session, Wani also met separately with the team management to review preparations and strategic planning for the crucial qualifying stage. The overall message from the federation was clear and unified: players should focus entirely on their game, while PHF will handle all administrative and off-field matters.

The committee assured the team of the government’s full support and reiterated that PHF would take complete responsibility for logistics, coordination, and other operational affairs. “Your sole focus should be on playing for Pakistan and bringing glory to the country,” the officials emphasized. “We will provide you with the necessary incentives and establish a professional system that enables you to succeed.”

Wani encouraged the players to remain motivated, competitive, and determined to win. He assured them that no unnecessary pressure would be placed on the squad and that they would be provided with every facility required to perform at their best. He further stated that players are ambassadors of Pakistan on the global stage and must reflect the nation’s pride through their performance and discipline.

Taking full ownership of leadership responsibilities, Wani declared that he would be accountable for both good and bad decisions, while urging the players to demonstrate unity and discipline. Expressing his best wishes, he said the entire nation stands behind the team and is praying for positive results in the World Cup Qualifiers.