PHF appoints experts to drive hockey development forward
ISLAMABAD, FEB 21 /DNA/ – In a bid to revamp and strengthen the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), we are pleased to announce the formation of two key committees to drive reforms and propel hockey development in the country.
As part of our commitment to good governance and transparency, we will be establishing a Governance Management Committee and a Professional Development Committee within the next two days.
The Governance Management Committee will focus on streamlining management and operations, comprising sectoral experts in:
– Human Resource Management
– Financial Management
– Resource Mobilisation
– Communication & Outreach
– Departmental Coordination
– Interprovincial Coordination for Sports
– Coordination, Promotion of Sports in Schools, Colleges, and Universities
The Professional Development Committee will focus on enhancing hockey development and performance, comprising:
– Sports Coaches & Trainers
– Training Professionals
– Sports Medicine Experts
– Ex-Olympians
By separating management and play functions, we aim to ensure focused growth and development of Pakistan Hockey Federation.
Mohyuddin Wani
President, Pakistan Hockey Federation
