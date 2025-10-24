PHF announces training camp ahead of Bangladesh series

ISLAMABAD, OCT 24 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the establishment of a national training camp for the senior hockey team as part of preparations for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh. The series will be held in Dhaka from November 13 to 16, 2025, and carries significant importance as the winning team will earn qualification for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers.

According to the PHF, the training camp will commence on October 25, 2025, at 4:00 PM at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad. All players and officials have been instructed to report to the Camp Commandant, Olympian Tahir Zaman, who will serve as the Head Coach for the national side.

The coaching panel includes Olympian Mohammad Usman and Olympian Zeeshan Ashraf as Assistant Coaches, while Mukhtar Ahmed will take charge as the Trainer Coach. Nadeem Khan Lodhi from Sialkot has been appointed as the Video Analyst, and Mohammad Aslam from WAPDA will serve as the team’s Masseur.

The camp will feature a strong lineup of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and strikers. Goalkeepers include Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Waqar, Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Faizan Janjua, and Ali Raza. The defenders’ squad consists of Mohammad Sufyan Khan, Mohammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmed, Hammaduddin Anjum, Abdul Mannan, Usama Bashir, Imad Shakeel Butt, Mohammad Wasim, and Samiullah.

In midfield, Moeen Shakeel, Zakir Hayat, Ghazanfar Ali, Arshad Liaqat, Umar Mustafa, M. Nadeem Khan, M. Salman Razzaq, Muhibullah, Junaid Manzoor, and Amal Khan will be seen in action. The forward line includes experienced and emerging talents such as Abdul Hannon Shahid, Rana Waheed, Afraz, Ahmad Nadeem, Wasim Akram, Umar Sattar, Abdul Rehman, Hamza Fayyaz, Abdul Qayyum, Mohammad Imad, Rana M. Waleed, Bisharat Ali, and M. Taimur Javed.

The PHF expressed confidence that this camp will provide the players with an excellent opportunity to enhance their fitness, teamwork, and match strategies ahead of the high-stakes series against Bangladesh