PHF announces squad for Azalan Shah Hockey Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced the players participating in the training camp for the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup to be played in Ipoh, Malaysia from May 4 to 11.

According to the details, after the approval of PHF President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, the 30th edition to be played in the city of Ipoh, Malaysia from May 4 to 11 through the announcement issued by the PHF Secretary General Olympian Rana Mujahid Ali.PHF Secretary announced 57 players for the training camp to be held from April 16 at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium Islamabad.

Goalkeepers Akmal Hussain (WAPDA), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan (Mari Petroleum), Muhammad Faizan Janjua (Customs), Muneebur Rehman (Punjab), among the players participating in the training camp which started from April 16 at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium Islamabad. Ali Raza (Punjab), Asad (Baluchistan), Muhammad Abdullah (Mari Petroleum), Ehtisham Aslam (Mari Petroleum), Muhammad Sufyan Khan (Mari Petroleum), Arbaz Ahmed (Mari Petroleum), Afraz (Mari Petroleum), Arshad Liaquat (Mari) Petroleum), Umar Mustafa (Mari Petroleum), Umeer Sattar (Mari Petroleum), Rana Abdul Waheed (WAPDA), Moeen Shakeel (WAPDA), Roman (WAPDA), Abdul Rahman (WAPDA), Hammad Anjum (WAPDA), Salman Razak (WAPDA), Murtaza Yaqub (WAPDA), Aqeel Ahmed (WAPDA), Abdul Hanan Shahid (WAPDA), Ejaz Ahmed (WAPDA), Abdul Rehman (PAF), Osama Bashir (PAF),

Rizwan Ali (PAF), Ammad Shakeel Butt (National Bank), Abubakar Mahmood (National Bank), Junaid Manzoor (National Bank), Naveed (National Bank), Zakir Hayat (Navy), Basharat Ali (Navy), Muhammad Sabir (Navy), Abdul Manan (Customs), Ghazanfar Ali (Customs), Muhammad Imad (Customs), Hamza Fayyaz (Customs), Shahzeb Khan (Customs), Zohaib Hasan (Customs), Adeel Latif (Customs), Tanzim (Punjab), Ahmed Nadeem (Punjab), Ali Raza (Punjab), Muhammad Samin (Punjab), Abu Bakr (Punjab), Abdul Wahab (Sindh), Arbaz Ayaz (Sindh), Danish Shah (KPK), Nadeem Khan (KPK), Qazi Anas (Balochistan), Rafiullah (Balochistan), Khaliq (Balochistan), Wajid (Balochistan), Faizan Ahmad Malhi (Islamabad) and Adnan Shahzad (Islamabad) are included.

